Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Anysphere retains Customer Data only for as long as an account is active or otherwise necessary to perform our contractual obligations, comply with legal duties, resolve disputes, preserve legal rights, or enforce agreements. Retention periods are determined by the type of data and the purpose for which it was collected, and outdated or unused data is destroyed at the earliest reasonable opportunity.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos When a customer terminates its account or requests deletion, Anysphere removes or anonymizes Customer Data in accordance with the retention schedule above, except where we have a legal obligation or compelling legitimate interest to retain it (e.g., for fraud prevention or to meet regulatory requirements).

Política de almacenamiento de datos All production data is encrypted in transit and at rest and stored exclusively in Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centers, managed under our least-privilege access controls and industry-standard security measures.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud-hosted (multi-tenant SaaS running entirely on AWS infrastructure; no on-prem components).

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS

App/servicio con subencargados yes

Directrices para subencargados https://trust.cursor.com/subprocessors

La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM) yes

LLM utilizado(s) OpenAI, Anthropic, XAI, Gemini, Cursor

Ajustes de retención de LLM ZDR

Política de tenencia de datos de LLM If Privacy Mode is on, no data is retained or used for training by Cursor or third parties. If Privacy Mode is off, Cursor may store limited usage and code data to improve product features but never for third-party training.