Sandstone Legal

Política de retención de datos
Sandstone will retain Customer Data only for as long as necessary to provide services and fulfill legal or compliance obligations. Customer Data is automatically purged from transient logs within 180 days unless otherwise requested or contractually agreed.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Sandstone will remove or archive Customer Data in accordance with customer instructions, applicable laws, and internal retention schedules. Customers may request deletion at any time, and Sandstone will comply within 30 days.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Sandstone stores Customer Data in secure, encrypted environments using industry-standard encryption protocols both at rest and in transit. Access is restricted to authorized personnel on a least-privilege basis.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Google (GCP)
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
Anthropic, OpenAI, Google (Gemini)
Ajustes de retención de LLM
By default, Sandstone does not retain LLM prompt or completion data. With each model provider, Sandstone opts out of provider-side logging and ensures that no customer data is used to train or fine-tune LLM models (via two-way data protection agreements).
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
Sandstone LLM integrations operate in multi-tenant environments with strong data isolation controls to prevent cross-customer data exposure. All prompts and outputs are scoped to individual customer sessions with no shared context or memory across tenant
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
Sandstone LLM interactions are routed through model providers operating data centers in the United States or other compliant jurisdictions, subject to customer configuration and provider guarantees.