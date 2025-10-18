Google Integration

We retain the data we collect for different periods of time depending on what it is, how we use it, and how you configure your settings: Some data you can delete whenever you like, such as your personal info or the content you create or upload, like photos and documents. You can also delete activity information saved in your account, or choose to have it deleted automatically after a set period of time. We’ll keep this data in your Google Account until you remove it or choose to have it removed. Other data is deleted or anonymized automatically after a set period of time, such as advertising data in server logs. We keep some data until you delete your Google Account, such as information about how often you use our services. And some data we retain for longer periods of time when necessary for legitimate business or legal purposes, such as security, fraud and abuse prevention, or financial record-keeping. When you delete data, we follow a deletion process to make sure that your data is safely and completely removed from our servers or retained only in anonymized form. We try to ensure that our services protect information from accidental or malicious deletion. Because of this, there may be delays between when you delete something and when copies are deleted from our active and backup systems. You can read more about Google’s data retention periods, including how long it takes us to delete your information.