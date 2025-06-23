Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Finout will retain customer data for as long as the customer has an active contract with the company. All customer data will be removed from the Finout systems within 30 days of contract termination or a customer request.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Finout will remove customer data after the current year + on previous year so the longer we keep the data is for 2 years. After that the data will be deleted. Some of our enterprise customers purchase archival services that allows them to retain for longer

Política de almacenamiento de datos All customer data is stored with adherence to all relevant legal and security frameworks and is all encrypted at rest and stored in high availability storage locations with multipel replicas available.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos, Alemania

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud Hosted

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS

App/servicio con subencargados yes

Directrices para subencargados https://www.finout.io/sub-processor