Custom Emoji

Política de retención de datos
We retain your personal data only as long as necessary to provide early access, communicate updates, or comply with legal obligations. Once data is no longer needed, it is securely deleted or anonymized.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Data that is no longer actively used but must be preserved for compliance or operational reasons is securely archived with restricted access. When data is no longer required, we permanently delete it using secure deletion methods.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
All personal data is processed and stored on secure servers located in Frankfurt, Germany (European Union), with safeguards in place to ensure compliance with applicable data protection laws.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Alemania
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Neon (AWS)
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
GPT Image 1
Ajustes de retención de LLM
When using OpenAI’s API, no input or output data is stored or retained by OpenAI after the request is processed, unless logging is explicitly enabled for debugging or monitoring.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
OpenAI's GPT-4 API operates in a multi-tenant environment, where customer data is logically isolated and processed separately. However, no data submitted via the API is used to train OpenAI models. Each tenant’s data is securely managed according to stric
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
Data submitted through OpenAI’s API is processed in data centers located in the United States. OpenAI does not guarantee data residency in specific geographic regions unless services are deployed through region-specific infrastructure, such as Azure OpenA