SyncSimple: Voice + AI Async Standups

Política de retención de datos
Effective Date: July 19, 2025
Outrun Projects Inc. retains user data collected through SyncSimple only as long as necessary to provide the service, support user accounts, and comply with legal obligations. Specifically:
• Standup Entries and Voice Logs: Retained for 12 months from the date of submission, unless deletion is requested by the user.
• User Account Information: Maintained while the account is active. Upon account closure or deletion request, data is permanently deleted within 30 days.
• Analytics and Error Logs: Retained for 90 days to facilitate performance monitoring and troubleshooting.
• Transactional and Payment Information: Stored securely as required by financial and regulatory standards, typically for up to 7 years.
Data no longer necessary for operational, legal, or regulatory purposes is regularly deleted or anonymized. Users may request data deletion at any time by contacting privacy@outrunprojects.com.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Data Archival and Removal Policy for SyncSimple
Effective Date: July 19, 2025
Outrun Projects Inc. ensures secure archival and removal of user data collected through SyncSimple according to the following guidelines:
Data Archival:
• User-generated content (including standup summaries, voice logs, and analytics) is archived securely after 12 months of inactivity.
• Archived data is stored securely and encrypted, accessible only for legal or compliance purposes, and retained for no longer than 24 months before permanent deletion.
Data Removal:
• Users can request the immediate removal of their data by contacting privacy@outrunprojects.com.
• Upon request or account termination, all user data is securely and permanently deleted within 30 days.
• Routine automated removal of data exceeding retention limits occurs quarterly to ensure compliance.
We maintain comprehensive logs documenting data removal and archival procedures to demonstrate compliance.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Effective Date: July 19, 2025
Outrun Projects Inc. securely stores all user data collected via SyncSimple using Supabase, a third-party cloud storage provider.
• Storage Location: Supabase stores data securely within its managed infrastructure, primarily hosted in AWS data centers within the United States.
• Security: All data is encrypted both in transit (using TLS/SSL protocols) and at rest, following industry-standard security practices.
• Access Control: Access to stored data is strictly limited to authorized personnel only for operational, troubleshooting, or compliance purposes.
• Backup: Data is backed up regularly to ensure integrity and disaster recovery capabilities.
For details regarding Supabase’s data security practices, please refer to their documentation: https://supabase.com/security.
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted on Amazon Web Services and Supabase (which is also hosted on Amazon Web Services)
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS, Supabase and Cloudflare
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
OpenAI GPT-4o and GPT-4o-mini
Ajustes de retención de LLM
SyncSimple does not enable OpenAI to retain user data beyond real-time processing.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
SyncSimple securely sends data to OpenAI’s API for real-time processing. OpenAI does not retain or use this data to train its models.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
Data sent to OpenAI’s API by SyncSimple is processed within OpenAI’s U.S.-based infrastructure.