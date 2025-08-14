Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos TheAIExtract-HelpBot does not retain any user files, message content, or document data after processing is complete. Temporary data is held only for the duration of each request/session and is deleted immediately after processing.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos No files or user messages are archived. All files and message content are deleted immediately after processing. OAuth tokens are deleted upon app uninstallation.

Política de almacenamiento de datos We do not permanently store any files or message data. Only minimal OAuth credentials are kept securely to maintain the Slack integration. No files or document contents are ever stored beyond session.

App/servicio con subencargados no

La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM) yes

LLM utilizado(s) Meta llama via Groq LLM

Ajustes de retención de LLM No user data, files, or prompts are stored or retained by TheAIExtract-HelpBot or by Groq after each request is completed.

Política de tenencia de datos de LLM Each customer’s data is processed in isolation and is not used to train, retrain, or improve the language model.