Bridge Bot MCP for monday.com

Transform your team's productivity with Bridge Bot MCP, the most intelligent monday.com
integration for Slack. This powerful AI assistant bridges the gap between your monday.com
workspace and Slack conversations, enabling natural language interactions with your project management data.
:robot_face: AI-Powered Natural Language Processing
Ask questions in plain English and get instant, formatted responses. No need to learn complex commands - just talk to the bot like a colleague:
- "List my boards and their status"
- "Create a new task 'Design Review' in Marketing board"
- "Show me overdue items across all projects"
- "Update task status to Done"
:zap: Smart Approval Workflows
Built-in approval system for sensitive operations ensures data integrity:
- Automatic detection of create/update/delete operations
- Interactive approval buttons in Slack
- Real-time notifications and execution tracking
- Secure approval trails for compliance
:arrows_counterclockwise: Seamless Integration Experience
- @Bridge Bot for monday.com
: Mention the bot in any channel
- Direct Messages: Private conversations with the bot
- Interactive Components: Rich buttons and menus for enhanced UX
:bar_chart: Advanced Features
- MCP Integration: Leverages Model Context Protocol for intelligent data processing
- User Mention Resolution: Automatically converts @user mentions to monday.com
user details
- Request Limiting: Built-in usage tracking and plan management
- Instant Acknowledgments: Immediate feedback while processing requests
- Rich Formatting: Beautiful, structured responses with emojis and formatting
:closed_lock_with_key: Enterprise Security
- OAuth 2.0 authentication for both monday.com
and Slack
- Request signature verification
- Secure token management with automatic refresh
- User isolation and permission management
:rocket: Easy Setup & Management
- One-click installation and authentication
- Automatic user linking between platforms
- Comprehensive error handling and user guidance
- Real-time health monitoring
Bridge Bot MCP transforms how your team interacts with monday.com
data, making project management conversations as natural as chatting with a teammate. Whether you're checking project status, creating tasks, or managing workflows, Bridge Bot MCP makes it effortless and efficient.
AI Disclaimer
Bridge Bot MCP uses AI-powered language models to process natural language queries. While it strives to provide accurate and helpful responses, the generated output may occasionally be incomplete, outdated, or inaccurate. Always review critical information before taking action.