Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos How long we keep the personal information we collect depends on the nature of the information, the purpose for which it is used, how sensitive it is, the amount of the personal information, the potential risk of harm from unauthorized use or disclosure, and our regulatory, legal, tax, accounting and other obligations. In general, we will retain your personal information for the length of time reasonably needed to fulfill the purposes outlined in our privacy policy (including for as long as need to provide you or our business customer with products and services), unless a longer retention period is required or permitted by law or our business customer or you request that we delete the personal information.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Builder.io retains customer data only as long as necessary for business or contractual reasons. Upon contract termination or customer request, data is deleted from production and backups following standard GCP lifecycle retention schedules. Removal processes are automated where supported and verified by engineering teams.

Política de almacenamiento de datos All customer and system data is stored within Google Cloud Platform (GCP) in Builder-managed projects. Data storage is encrypted at rest and in transit using AES-256 and TLS 1.2+. Access is restricted by role and identity via IAM and Google Workspace authentication.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud hosted

Empresa de alojamiento de datos GCP

App/servicio con subencargados yes

Directrices para subencargados https://trust.builder.io/subprocessors

La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM) yes

LLM utilizado(s) OpenAI GPT-5, GPT-5 Mini, Sonnet 4.5, Haiku 4.5,

Ajustes de retención de LLM LLM prompts and completions sent through OpenAI and Anthropic are not stored by Builder beyond short-term caching for debugging or feature enhancement. Both OpenAI and Anthropic retain limited request metadata (per their own privacy policies) but do not u

Política de tenencia de datos de LLM Builder’s use of AI (via OpenAI and Anthropic APIs) is tenant-isolated. Builder does not share enterprise customer data between tenants or with AI model providers for training. Only self-serve/free-tier user inputs may be used to improve internal AI featu