Política de retención de datos
Logs are retained up to 30 days for logs; Metadata (e.g., workspace ID, anonymized user ID, channel ID, event timestamps, usage counts, error logs) and aggregated metrics retained indefinitely.
OAuth tokens (Slack & Google, for sign-in only): stored encrypted and deleted immediately upon app uninstallation.
We do not store any Slack content data, such as message text, file contents, or personal profile data.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Logs are automatically deleted after 30 days; OAuth tokens are deleted immediately upon app uninstallation. Metadata and aggregated metrics are retained indefinitely in non-identifiable form.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
We only store limited metadata (workspace ID, anonymized user ID, channel ID, event timestamps, usage counts, error logs) for operational, security, and analytics purposes, and encrypted OAuth tokens to enable sign-in features. No Slack content data is stored.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud host
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS and Supabase
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
OpenAI GPT and AWS Claude models
Ajustes de retención de LLM
We send relevant message text to OpenAI and AWS Bedrock to generate AI responses. We do not store this content beyond what is necessary for delivering the response and any associated application functionality.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
Our LLM operates through OpenAI’s GPT models, hosted on OpenAI-managed infra; and Anthropic's Claude models, hosted on AWS Bedrock-managed infra. Processing occurs in a multi-tenant environment where resources are securely isolated per request.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
All LLM processing and storage (if applicable) are performed on OpenAI’s and AWS Bedrock's infrastructure located in the United States. We do not configure or control alternative regional hosting for the LLM.