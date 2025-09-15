Política de retención de datos
There is no retention of customer data.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
There is no retention of customer data.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
There is no retention of customer data.
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
OpenAI GPT, Google Gemini, Claude Anthropic
Ajustes de retención de LLM
0-day retention: Your data will not be stored by the LLM provider.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
On Glean key, the following safeguards are offered:
0-day retention: Your data will not be stored by the LLM provider.
Data will not be used to train any custom large language models.
Data encryption: All data is encrypted in transit.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
For default Glean Key model, the precise region where the LLM actually runs is determined by the Glean system and/or the LLM provider’s available regions.