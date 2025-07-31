Política de retención de datos
We retain Slack User IDs, Team IDs, and access tokens securely for the duration of the app installation to maintain session and authorization. User message requests and related data are temporarily cached for up to 8 hours to enable efficient processing and improved user experience. No message content is stored beyond this period
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
We permanently delete all stored Slack User IDs, Team IDs, tokens, and cached user data immediately when a user revokes their token or uninstalls the app
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Data is encrypted at rest
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
GPT_4O, GPT_4O_MINI, GPT_4_32K, GPT_4_1, GPT_3_5_TURBO_16K, ZOOM_AGENT_PARSER, CLAUDE_3_5_SONNET, CLAUDE_3_5_SONNET_V2, CLAUDE_3_7_SONNET, CLAUDE_4_SONNET, ZOOM_LLAMA_3_70B, ZOOM_LLAMA_33_70B, ZOOM_LLAMA_3_70B_H100, CLAUDE_V3_HAIKU, ZOOM_SLM_SLOT
Ajustes de retención de LLM
Data is cached only for eight hours
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
Data is cached only for eight hours
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
Data is cached in Redis for eight hours