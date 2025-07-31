Zoom AI Companion is your intelligent agent in Slack, purpose-built to help you stay caught up, move faster, and get answers — all within the flow of work.

Talk to Zoom AIC like a teammate. Ask it to summarize meetings, answer follow-up questions, look up information, or get instant support for Zoom products. Use Zoom AI Companion to: • Summarize Zoom Meetings

Get instant, concise summaries of recent Zoom meetings — including action items and key takeaways.

• Ask Follow-up Questions

Didn’t attend? Just ask “Was my name mentioned?” or “What did the team decide?” and get context-aware answers.

• Search the Web

Ask general questions and receive trusted, cited results powered by real-time web search.

• Get Zoom Support in Slack

Troubleshoot, explore features, and ask how-to questions — all handled by Zoom AIC directly in Slack. Why use Zoom AI Companion in Slack? • Personalized meeting insights without switching apps

• Trusted answers with citations

• Always available, context-aware, and fast Designed with enterprise-grade security, Zoom AI Companion ensures your data remains private and secure. A valid Zoom Custom AI Companion (CAIC) license is required to use this app in Slack. NOTE: Zoom AI Companion includes AI-powered features. AI can make mistakes. Review for accuracy.