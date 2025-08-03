Política de retención de datos
Creatify does not store any Customer Data beyond the time required to process and respond to Slack user requests. No message or personal information is retained after task completion.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Admax by Creatify does not store or archive any Customer Data. All data is processed transiently and removed immediately after use.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Admax by Creatify does not store any Customer Data. All data is processed in real-time and discarded immediately after use.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
Ajustes de retención de LLM
Admax does not retain any customer data processed by the LLM. All data is used for real-time analysis only and is immediately discarded after processing. No data is stored or logged.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
Creatify’s LLM operates on servers hosted in the AWS US region. All processing is performed within this geographic zone. No customer data is stored after processing.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
All data processed by Admax’s LLM remains within the United States, on AWS servers. Customer data is not transferred or processed outside of the US region.