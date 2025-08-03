Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Creatify does not store any Customer Data beyond the time required to process and respond to Slack user requests. No message or personal information is retained after task completion.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Admax by Creatify does not store or archive any Customer Data. All data is processed transiently and removed immediately after use.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Admax by Creatify does not store any Customer Data. All data is processed in real-time and discarded immediately after use.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud hosted.

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS

App/servicio con subencargados no

La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM) yes

LLM utilizado(s) ChatGPT

Ajustes de retención de LLM Admax does not retain any customer data processed by the LLM. All data is used for real-time analysis only and is immediately discarded after processing. No data is stored or logged.

Política de tenencia de datos de LLM Creatify’s LLM operates on servers hosted in the AWS US region. All processing is performed within this geographic zone. No customer data is stored after processing.