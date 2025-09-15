Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Rephrasely does not store Slack message content or files. Text sent to the app is processed transiently in memory to generate a suggestion and is then discarded. We retain only the minimal metadata required to operate the app, including workspace or team ID, user ID, and OAuth tokens. These tokens are stored securely server-side and are deleted automatically upon app uninstallation or upon administrator request. Operational logs explicitly exclude message content and are retained for up to 30 days for troubleshooting purposes, after which they are permanently deleted. If configured, submitted text may be sent transiently to the selected large language model (LLM) provider solely to produce the requested output. We do not sell, share, or use this data for advertising or profiling. Workspace administrators may request data deletion at any time by contacting denisbueltan@gmail.com

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Rephrasely does not store or retain Slack message content or files. User text is processed transiently in memory to generate a suggestion and then discarded. We retain only minimal metadata needed to operate the app (workspace/team ID, user ID, and OAuth tokens). Tokens are stored server-side with restricted access and deleted automatically upon app uninstallation or upon administrator request. Operational logs exclude message content and are kept for up to 30 days, then purged. Backups may retain log data for up to 30 additional days before aging out. Deleted records are not restored from backups. Workspace admins can request data removal at any time via denisbueltan@gmail.com . Requests are verified for admin status and processed within 7 days. We do not sell or share data for advertising.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Message Content: Rephrasely does not store Slack message content or files. User text is processed transiently in memory to produce the requested suggestion and is then discarded. What We Store: We retain only the minimal metadata required to operate the app: Workspace or team ID User ID OAuth access tokens (bot and/or user), used solely to perform authorized Slack actions on your behalf Purpose of Storage: Metadata and tokens enable authentication, authorization, and message delivery between the app and Slack. Location & Access: Data is stored on our servers with restricted access limited to the service operator for maintenance and support. Logs: Operational logs explicitly exclude message content. They may include technical events such as API status and error traces without user text. Logs are retained for up to 30 days for reliability and troubleshooting and are then permanently deleted. Backups: System backups may incidentally contain log metadata and are retained for up to an additional 30 days before expiring. Deleted records are not restored from backups. Uninstall & Removal: When the app is uninstalled from a workspace, associated tokens and workspace metadata are deleted from active systems within 24 hours. Workspace administrators may also request deletion at any time by contacting denisbueltan@gmail.com . Verified requests are completed within 7 days. Third-Party Processing: To generate suggestions, submitted text may be sent transiently to the configured large language model (LLM) provider strictly to produce the requested output. We do not sell, share, or use data for advertising or profiling. Please review the LLM provider’s policy for their retention practices. Security: All data is transmitted over HTTPS. Server access is restricted following the principle of least privilege. Children’s Data: The service is not directed to children. Updates: This policy may be updated periodically, and the latest version will always be available on our website.

App/servicio con subencargados no

La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM) yes

LLM utilizado(s) grok-3-mini-fast

Ajustes de retención de LLM Provider default. When Rephrasely calls the xAI (Grok) API, request/response content is retained by xAI for up to 30 days and then deleted; retention may be longer only if required by law or due to abuse flags. xAI states API business data is not used for

Política de tenencia de datos de LLM LLM data tenancy (grok-3-mini-fast, via xAI API): For enterprise/API use, xAI does not use your business data (prompts/outputs) to train models by default. Inputs and outputs are deleted within ~30 days unless otherwise agreed or legally required. Data is