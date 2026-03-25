Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos We retain customer data only for as long as it is necessary to provide services, meet legal requirements, or fulfill contractual obligations. Retention periods are regularly reviewed, and data is securely deleted or anonymized once it is no longer required.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Inactive or outdated data is securely archived in restricted storage with limited access. When data no longer serves operational or compliance purposes, it is permanently removed following industry-standard deletion practices.

Política de almacenamiento de datos All customer data is stored securely using encrypted systems and access controls that protect against unauthorized use. Storage locations are reviewed to ensure compliance with relevant regulations and security standards.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos We host our data on the cloud via AWS, which follows best in class data hosting policies.

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS

App/servicio con subencargados no

La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM) yes

LLM utilizado(s) ChatGPT 5.0

Ajustes de retención de LLM We retain minimal non-sensitive data strictly for operational purposes. Slack messages and sensitive customer content are discarded after processing and not stored in our systems.

Política de tenencia de datos de LLM We store only limited non-sensitive data (such as event IDs, usage context, or configuration) required for the app to function. Sensitive customer content from Slack is never retained or repurposed for model training.