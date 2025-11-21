Your trusted partner at work Hi there, I'm Ari, your partner here—your coach, assistant, organizer, thinking buddy.

I'm here to help you get things done, stay organized, and make progress on the goals that actually matter to you—whether that's a quick task, recurring routine, a messy decision, or a big research. I can also support you on the human side: connecting with others, preparing for important conversations, giving or receiving feedback, or just being a sounding board when you're stuck. Tips:

Use /ari commands to access the web user interface. Privacy:

Ari serves as a work companion for you. Your conversations with Ari are private, individually encrypted to you, and are not disclosed to, monitored by, or accessible to the organization or HR. Feedback you provide through Ari is shared only in anonymous, aggregated, and non-identifiable form. Disclaimer:

Ari is an AI assistant and can make mistakes. Always verify important info and consult your manager or HR when needed. Ari is not a substitute for professional advice, including legal, medical, or HR guidance.