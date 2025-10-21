Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Decision Desk retains Customer Data only as long as necessary to provide and operate the service, maintain auditability of decisions within the customer’s Slack workspace, comply with legal obligations, and resolve support requests. Customer Data includes workspace identifiers, user identifiers (and email for billing/account purposes), and decision records created via the app. Decision Desk does not store Slack message history beyond app-generated decision content. If the app is uninstalled, retained data is handled according to the Data archival/removal policy below.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Upon uninstall, Decision Desk immediately loses access to Slack data and stops posting to Slack. Customers may request deletion of stored workspace data by contacting support. We will delete or anonymize Customer Data associated with the workspace within a reasonable timeframe after verification of the request, except for limited billing and tax records which may be retained as required by law.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Decision Desk stores Customer Data in a secure, access-controlled environment. Stored data is limited to the minimum required to operate the service (workspace identifiers, user identifiers, and decision records created through the app). Data transmitted between Slack and Decision Desk is encrypted in transit using HTTPS/TLS. Access to stored data is restricted to authorized personnel following least-privilege practices.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud-hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Customer data is stored in a secure, production environment with access controls, monitoring, and separation between production and non-production systems.

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS

App/servicio con subencargados no