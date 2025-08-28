Política de retención de datos
Refinder's will retain Customer Data (such as user access tokens, channel information, and user preferences) only for as long as the app is installed in the customer's workspace. This data is essential for providing the core functionality of our service.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
When a user deletes their Refinder workspace or an agent, all associated Slack data, specifically the member's Slack tokens and channel information, is immediately and permanently removed from our active systems.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
All Customer Data is securely stored on Amazon Web Services (AWS) servers located in the United States (ap-northeast-2 region). We employ industry-standard security measures to protect data, including encryption in transit (using TLS 1.2 or higher) and encryption at rest (using AES-256). Access to customer data is strictly limited to authorized personnel only.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
República de Corea
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted on AWS (ap-northeast-2, Seoul region)
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
ChatGPT, GEMINI, AWS NOVA
Ajustes de retención de LLM
Refinder keeps no LLM data beyond response generation. Providers may briefly hold it for abuse checks. For context, Refinder temporarily stores parts of chats, then deletes them.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
Refinder’s LLMs operate in a multi-tenant environment provided by each LLM vendor. Customer queries are processed per request and are not shared across tenants.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
LLM providers (OpenAI, Google, AWS) process data in secure cloud regions. Refinder prevents long-term storage outside AWS Seoul, except briefly during model inference.