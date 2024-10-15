Política de retención de datos
Julius AI retains Customer Data for as long as an account remains active and for up to 30 days following account termination to allow restoration if needed.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Julius AI does not archive Customer Data. Backups are maintained solely for business continuity and disaster recovery, stored in encrypted form with strict access controls, and automatically purged in accordance with Julius AI’s Data Management and Retention Policy.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Julius AI stores Customer Data securely on Google Cloud Platform (GCP) using encrypted storage for all data at rest and in transit. Access is restricted through role-based controls and multi-factor authentication. Data residency and handling comply with Julius AI’s Information Security and Privacy Policies.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Google Cloud Platform (GCP)
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
ChatGPT & Claude
Ajustes de retención de LLM
Julius AI does not allow LLM providers (OpenAI or Anthropic) to retain, log, or use Customer Data for model training. Prompts and responses are processed transiently through API calls and are not stored by the LLM providers.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
Julius AI’s LLM integrations operate in a secure, multi-tenant cloud environment with strict logical data separation. Customer prompts and responses are processed via OpenAI and Anthropic enterprise APIs, which do not retain or train on Customer Data.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
Julius AI operates on a multi-tenant architecture while ensuring logical data separation. Customer prompts and outputs are processed via API calls to trusted LLM providers (OpenAI and Anthropic) under enterprise agreements that prohibit model training.