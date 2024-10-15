Julius AI brings powerful data analysis directly to your Slack workspace. Ask questions about your data in plain English and get instant insights, visualizations, and statistical analysis. Upload spreadsheets, CSVs, or connect your data sources, then chat naturally to explore trends, create charts, and generate reports—all without leaving Slack. Perfect for teams who need quick answers from their data. Julius uses AI to understand and visualization your data. As a result, it is possible for some responses to be inaccurate. We provide all of the generated code and resources to verify each response in Julius. You can access this by clicking the "Open in Julius" button on each response.