Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Mernin Labs retains user and workspace data for up to 12 months. We have implemented a scheduled database script that will delete all user profile and usage event data older than 12 months from our PostgreSQL database. For example: DELETE FROM usage_events WHERE created_at < NOW() - INTERVAL '12 months'; As of now, no user data is older than this retention window, but this process is in place for all future data.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Upon app uninstallation, all user and workspace data (including preferences, settings, and usage events) are deleted from our systems within 30 days. Users may also request data deletion at any time via hey@merninbot.com.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Mernin Labs stores user preferences, settings, and event metadata in a secure, encrypted cloud database. No Slack message content is stored. All data is encrypted in transit and at rest.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud hosted

Empresa de alojamiento de datos Neon (for PostgreSQL database), Vercel (for web services)

App/servicio con subencargados yes

Directrices para subencargados https://merninbot.com/privacy-full

La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM) yes

LLM utilizado(s) OpenAI GPT-4, DALL-E 3

Ajustes de retención de LLM OpenAI API is configured so that prompts and generated content are not retained for training or analysis. Per OpenAI policy, API data is not stored for model training.

Política de tenencia de datos de LLM Mernin Bot sends only the prompt and selected theme or rhyme concept to OpenAI’s API for content generation. No user-identifiable information or Slack message content is sent to OpenAI. Each API request is processed independently and is not pooled with ot