Política de retención de datos
Dead Man's Snitch retains Customer Data in accordance with both GDPR and CCPA legislation. Customer Data is only retained as long as we have a legal basis for doing so in order to provide services to our customers
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Dead Man's Snitch retains Customer Data in accordance with both GDPR and CCPA legislation. We remove all live data about a customer when they delete their account on our service. Customer Data may be retained for up to 30 days in historic backups.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Customer Data is all stored in the United States and it is encrypted both at rest and while in transit.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Data is all stored in the cloud with one of a few select providers.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Amazon AWS, Heroku, Fly.io
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados