Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Dead Man's Snitch retains Customer Data in accordance with both GDPR and CCPA legislation. Customer Data is only retained as long as we have a legal basis for doing so in order to provide services to our customers

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Dead Man's Snitch retains Customer Data in accordance with both GDPR and CCPA legislation. We remove all live data about a customer when they delete their account on our service. Customer Data may be retained for up to 30 days in historic backups.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Customer Data is all stored in the United States and it is encrypted both at rest and while in transit.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos Data is all stored in the cloud with one of a few select providers.

Empresa de alojamiento de datos Amazon AWS, Heroku, Fly.io

App/servicio con subencargados yes