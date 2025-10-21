Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Data is retained as long as Wheel Picker is installed in your Slack workspace, and if no request was made to delete it.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos After uninstalling Rotation App, all your data is automatically deleted after 14 days. You can request to have your data deleted sooner by emailing contact@wheelpicker.app

Política de almacenamiento de datos Rotation App stores the minimum necessary data required to operate (e.g. team ID), and does not store PII. Data is secured with the highest standards (using AES-256, and very strict authorization and network rules.)

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Alemania

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud hosted

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS

App/servicio con subencargados yes

Directrices para subencargados https://wheelpicker.app/dpa/#subprocessors