Política de retención de datos
Focus Tiger retains user data only as long as necessary to provide the service. For Slack users, data is retained while the app remains installed and active. If a user has no interaction with the app for 12 months, we notify them and delete their data after 30 days unless they reactivate. Data retention follows our published Privacy Policy.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
When a user or workspace admin uninstalls Focus Tiger, all associated data is flagged for deletion and permanently removed within 10 business days in accordance with Slack’s Developer Policy. Users may also request immediate deletion at any time by contacting pertti@focustiger.io
, in which case data is permanently deleted within 48 hours.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Customer data is stored securely in EU-based data centers. Data is encrypted in transit and at rest, and access is restricted to authorized personnel only. We do not sell or share data with third parties for advertising or marketing purposes.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Alemania
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud-hosted in EU data centers. Databases and services use encrypted storage and secure access controls. Only authorized internal personnel can access data for support and maintenance.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Render (EU Region)
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no