Thread to LLM

Política de retención de datos
Thread → LLM does NOT retain message content. Messages are processed in real-time in memory and immediately discarded after formatting. We only retain: (1) OAuth installation tokens (encrypted, stored until app uninstall), and (2) anonymous usage statistics (install/uninstall events, command count - no message content or user identifiers).
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Upon app uninstallation, installation tokens are automatically deleted from our database within 24 hours via Slack's app_uninstalled webhook. Users can request manual deletion of all data by emailing support@kamilbuksakowski.dev. Message content is never archived as it is never stored.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
We store only essential data: (1) Encrypted OAuth installation tokens in PostgreSQL database to maintain workspace connections, and (2) Anonymous usage metrics (timestamps, event types) without any user identifiers or message content. All message content fetched via Slack API is processed in-memory and immediately discarded - zero persistence.
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud-hosted on Railway platform with PostgreSQL database. All data (installation tokens and usage stats) is stored in Railway's managed infrastructure with encrypted connections (SSL/TLS).
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Railway
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no