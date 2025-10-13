Culture Fit - Safety Radar

Política de retención de datos
Safety Radar retains only anonymized and aggregated team-level metrics.
Raw message data retrieved from Slack is processed in real time and automatically deleted within seconds after analysis. No identifiable or personal data is permanently stored.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Safety Radar does not archive customer data.
All message data is transient and deleted immediately after processing.
Customers can request full deletion of aggregated analytics at any time by contacting privacy@culture-fit.net
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Only aggregated, non-identifiable data (such as team-level sentiment trends and alert frequency) is securely stored in encrypted databases.
All storage and processing comply with GDPR and Slack’s Data Protection Addendum.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Alemania
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted on AWS (Amazon Web Services) using EU-based servers (Frankfurt) with encryption at rest (AES-256) and in transit (TLS 1.2+).
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS (Amazon Web Services) – EU (Frankfurt, Germany)
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no