Procedimiento de la solicitud de eliminación de datos

- Requests from end-Users: When an end-user submits a request for data deletion, Chatra will assist by directing the end-user to the associated client of Chatra, who serves as the data controller. In this context, Chatra acts strictly as a data processor, as defined under GDPR Article 4. Chatra does not have the authority to delete end-user data on behalf of the data controller, ensuring that end-user data deletion requests are handled in accordance with the appropriate legal and regulatory framework. - Requests from clients: When a client (the data controller) submits a request for data deletion, Chatra will process the request manually. Clients are required to submit their data deletion requests either by sending an email to support@chatra.com or by using the internal chat feature available in the Chatra dashboard. Upon receipt of the request, a Chatra support agent will respond promptly and initiate the data deletion process. This manual process is conducted in compliance with applicable laws and regulations, such as GDPR Articles 17 and 28 and CCPA Section 1798.105. It includes verifying the legitimacy of the request, ensuring that all relevant Customer Data is identified and securely deleted, and maintaining records of the deletion process for audit and compliance purposes.