Política de retención de datos
Chatra is committed to retaining Customer Data in strict compliance with all applicable legal and regulatory requirements, including but not limited to the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), and telecommunications laws and regulations. This ensures that all Customer Data is handled with the highest standards of data protection and security throughout its lifecycle. Specifically, if no data was sent through the JavaScript API and no messages were delivered to agents (our customers), all entered information and visitor information (customers' of our customers) will be deleted from Brevo Conversations after 7 days. If an agent receives a message from a visitor, all data sent (through JavaScript API, REST API, or contact form) will be saved in Chatra. The data is stored until the support agent deletes the conversation or their account from Chatra.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Upon termination of a customer account, Chatra will initiate the process of data removal. Customer Data will be permanently deleted from our systems within 100 days following account termination. However, in instances where Customer Data is subject to judicial requests, such data will be securely archived for a period of 12 months, in accordance with regulations such as the U.S. Stored Communications Act (SCA) and applicable telecommunications laws. This archival period may be extended if required by telecommunications laws and regulations, such as the European Union’s ePrivacy Directive. Chatra employs robust procedures to ensure the secure and compliant removal and archival of Customer Data, adhering to all relevant legal obligations.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Chatra utilizes the services of a reputable hosting provider that adheres to SOC II (Service Organization Control 2) requirements. This means that Customer Data is stored in an environment that meets stringent standards for security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. These standards, established by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA), are designed to ensure that Customer Data is protected against unauthorized access, disclosure, and loss, thereby safeguarding customer privacy and data integrity.
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no