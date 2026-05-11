Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos We retain your information for as long as necessary to provide our Service and fulfill the purposes outlined in this Privacy Policy. Active account data is retained while you use our Service When you uninstall Stipulate or your subscription ends, we delete your data within 14 days Some information may be retained longer if required by law or for legitimate business purposes (e.g., resolving disputes, enforcing agreements) Aggregated, anonymized data may be retained indefinitely for analytics and service improvement

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos When you uninstall Stipulate or your subscription ends, we delete your data within 14 days Some information may be retained longer if required by law or for legitimate business purposes (e.g., resolving disputes, enforcing agreements) Aggregated, anonymized data may be retained indefinitely for analytics and service improvement To contact us regarding your data deletion, email support@stipulate.work

Política de almacenamiento de datos We implement appropriate technical and organizational measures to protect your information: Data encryption in transit and at rest Secure data storage in MongoDB Atlas with AWS infrastructure Regular security assessments and updates Access controls and authentication mechanisms Workspace isolation to prevent cross-workspace data access However, no method of transmission over the Internet or electronic storage is 100% secure. While we strive to use commercially acceptable means to protect your information, we cannot guarantee its absolute security.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos MongoDB Atlas (AWS): For secure data storage in the United States

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS

App/servicio con subencargados yes

Directrices para subencargados https://stipulate.work/privacy