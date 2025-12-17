Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Candis stores customer data in accordance with contractual obligations and GDPR requirements. After contract termination, customers have six weeks to retrieve their data. After this period, Candis permanently deletes all stored content and documents. Extended storage can be arranged monthly upon request.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Candis permanently deletes all stored customer content and documents after the customer-specified storage period ends or after six weeks from contract termination if no extension is requested. Deletion is done securely and completely as per GDPR Article 17 standards.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Candis stores customer data on secure, server-based cloud infrastructure in Germany. Data is hosted with multiple data protection measures in compliance with GDPR standards. Candis uses external service providers for data processing, all bound by data processing agreements. Encryption and access controls protect data from unauthorized access.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Alemania

App/servicio con subencargados no

La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM) yes

LLM utilizado(s) Anthropic Claude Sonnet (via AWS Bedrock)

Ajustes de retención de LLM AWS Bedrock does not retain customer input or output data. No conversation data is stored by the LLM provider. Candis does not use customer data for model training or fine-tuning.

Política de tenencia de datos de LLM Candis uses AWS Bedrock which processes data in isolated, single-tenant environments. No customer data is shared across tenants or used for model training.