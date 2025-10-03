Vee by Visier

Política de retención de datos
The interactive chat session is cleared as soon as the user closes or refreshes their session. For product improvement and monitoring, user questions are logged within Visier's secure environment for up to 7 years. This information is not stored or retained by our third-party LLM partners. Visier does not store any Slack access tokens. User questions asked as part of the Slackbot activity follows the policy above.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
The interactive chat session is cleared as soon as the user closes or refreshes their session. For product improvement and monitoring, user questions are logged within Visier's secure environment for up to 7 years. This information is not stored or retained by our third-party LLM partners. Visier does not store any Slack access tokens. User questions asked as part of the Slackbot activity follows the policy above.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
The interactive chat session is cleared as soon as the user closes or refreshes their session. For product improvement and monitoring, user questions are logged within Visier's secure environment for up to 7 years. This information is not stored or retained by our third-party LLM partners. Visier does not store any Slack access tokens. User questions asked as part of the Slackbot activity follows the policy above.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Canadá, Alemania, Singapur, Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Visier provides customers with the option of cloud-hosting in either AWS data centers (Canada, US, Germany, or Singapore) or Azure data centers (Canada or US).
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS, Azure
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
Microsoft Azure OpenAI Services’ GPT models and AWS Bedrock Claude models
Ajustes de retención de LLM
The LLMs retain this data only for so long as the conversation thread/Vee session remains.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) agent that utilizes a third-party LLM, which processes queries and conversational history to generate responses.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
The LLM processes the data from either the USA, Canada, or EU.