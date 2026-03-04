ChatGPT Agents

Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Customer workspace admins control how long their data is retained. The minimum retention period for Workspaces is 90 days. Any deleted conversations are removed from our systems within 30 days, unless we are legally required to retain them. Additional Information can be found on our Enterprise Privacy page.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Users can delete their data at any time, after which it is removed from their account immediately and permanently deleted from OpenAI systems within 30 days, except where legal, security, or compliance obligations require longer retention.

Política de almacenamiento de datos OpenAI utilizes custom-built internal services to monitor customer data flows and help ensure that enterprise data does not enter into our logging or data warehousing pipelines. The OpenAI privacy team is responsible for detection and remediation of flagged enterprise data events. To logically separate customer data, OpenAI enforces organizational sharding. By default, enterprise customer data is never combined across customers because organization ID logically separates data in our Azure storage solution. In addition to enterprise data flywheel controls, organizational security controls are enforced through technical guardrails, internal policy, and annual training to set requirements for enterprise data protection.

App/servicio con subencargados yes

Directrices para subencargados https://openai.com/policies/sub-processor-list/

La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM) yes

LLM utilizado(s) OpenAI

Ajustes de retención de LLM By default, customer data is not used to train our models. Data processing pipelines logically separate training data from enterprise data and are designed to ensure that customer data cannot leak into training datasets.

Política de tenencia de datos de LLM To logically separate customer data, OpenAI enforces organizational sharding. By default, enterprise customer data is never combined across customers because an organization identifier logically separates data in our Azure storage solution.