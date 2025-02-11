Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos We take your privacy and security of your data seriously. Data is stored as long as NikaTime is installed in your workspace. You can also permanently delete your NikaTime account by emailing us at nikatime@nikatime.com and your data will be deleted within 30 days.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos You can delete or update the personal data we use by editing your profile in your team chat application, our records will be updated immediately and none of the previous information will be saved. You can also permanently delete your NikaTime account by emailing us at nikatime@nikatime.com and your data will be deleted within 30 days.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Data is stored durably and securely using MongoDB Atlas. All data is encrypted in transit with HTTPS.

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS

App/servicio con subencargados yes

Directrices para subencargados https://support.nikatime.com/en/articles/2546146-how-will-you-handle-my-private-data

La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM) yes

LLM utilizado(s) OpenAi Gpt-4o

Ajustes de retención de LLM OpenAI retention policy https://platform.openai.com/docs/models/default-usage-policies-by-endpoint (/v1/chat/completions)

Política de tenencia de datos de LLM Multi Tenant with logical customer segmentation.