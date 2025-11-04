Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos We retain customer's information only as long as necessary: - Active Engagement: During the course of service delivery and engagement - Assessment Records: Security assessment data retained for 7 years (industry standard and compliance requirements) - Certificates: Certificate records maintained indefinitely for verification purposes - Communication: Customer communication retained for 3 years - Legal Requirements: Some data retained longer when required by law or regulation After retention periods, data is securely deleted or anonymized

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos SecurityWall will remove Customer Data in accordance with the following policy: • Upon Request: Customer Data will be removed within 30 days of receiving a valid deletion request, subject to legal retention requirements • Request Process: Deletion requests must be submitted in writing to support@securitywall.co with verification of account ownership • Retention Exceptions: Certain data may be retained longer when required by: - Legal obligations (e.g., court orders, regulatory requirements) - Legitimate business interests (e.g., dispute resolution, fraud prevention) - Industry standards (e.g., security assessment records retained for 7 years) - Contractual obligations with customers • Deletion Methods: Upon removal, Customer Data is: - Permanently deleted from active systems within 30 days - Removed from backup systems within 90 days (backup rotation cycle) - Securely overwritten to prevent recovery - Verified through deletion audit logs • Archival Process: - Data may be archived (moved to secure, encrypted long-term storage) before final deletion if required for legal or compliance purposes - Archived data remains encrypted and is only accessible for legal or regulatory purposes - Archived data is subject to the same retention periods and will be permanently deleted upon expiration • Third-Party Data: Data shared with third-party integrations (Slack, Jira) will be removed from our systems per this policy, but may remain in those third-party services according to their retention policies

Política de almacenamiento de datos SecurityWall stores Customer Data in accordance with industry best practices and compliance requirements: • Storage Infrastructure: Customer Data is stored on SOC 2 Type II compliant cloud infrastructure with enterprise-grade security controls • Geographic Locations: Data is primarily stored in secure data centers located in the United States and Germany. Specific locations are disclosed in service agreements • Encryption at Rest: All Customer Data is encrypted at rest using AES-256 encryption standards • Encryption in Transit: All data transmission uses TLS 1.2 or higher protocols • Access Controls: Data access is restricted through role-based access controls (RBAC) with mandatory multi-factor authentication (MFA) • Backup and Redundancy: Regular encrypted backups are maintained with geographic redundancy to ensure data availability and disaster recovery • Data Segregation: Customer Data is logically segregated and isolated to prevent unauthorized access between customer environments • Infrastructure Security: Our cloud infrastructure providers maintain certifications including SOC 2, ISO 27001, and other relevant security standards • Monitoring and Logging: All data access and storage activities are logged and monitored for security and compliance purposes We ensure that Customer Data storage complies with applicable data protection laws and industry regulations.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Alemania, Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS , CONTABO

App/servicio con subencargados no