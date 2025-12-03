Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Panelista retains personal data only as long as necessary to fulfill its processing purposes. When a user account is deactivated, personal data is deleted or de-identified within 30 days, unless retention is required by law or needed for legal claims.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Data is reviewed on a case-by-case basis and deleted when no longer needed for the purposes it was collected. No separate archival process is used — data is either actively stored or deleted in accordance with applicable EU legislation.

Política de almacenamiento de datos All data is stored and processed within the EU. Infrastructure is hosted on Scaleway (Paris, France) for databases, images, and videos. All data is encrypted at rest and in transit with appropriate technical and organizational security measures.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Países Bajos, Francia

Información del alojamiento de datos Dedicated server.

Empresa de alojamiento de datos Hetzner

App/servicio con subencargados no

La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM) yes

LLM utilizado(s) Anthropic Claude Opus

Ajustes de retención de LLM API inputs and outputs are retained for 7 days by default (effective September 14, 2025), after which they are automatically deleted.

Política de tenencia de datos de LLM Anthropic does not use API inputs or outputs for model training. Under standard commercial terms, data is processed in isolation per request.