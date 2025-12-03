Política de retención de datos
Panelista retains personal data only as long as necessary to fulfill its processing purposes. When a user account is deactivated, personal data is deleted or de-identified within 30 days, unless retention is required by law or needed for legal claims.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Data is reviewed on a case-by-case basis and deleted when no longer needed for the purposes it was collected. No separate archival process is used — data is either actively stored or deleted in accordance with applicable EU legislation.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
All data is stored and processed within the EU. Infrastructure is hosted on Scaleway (Paris, France) for databases, images, and videos. All data is encrypted at rest and in transit with appropriate technical and organizational security measures.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Países Bajos, Francia
Información del alojamiento de datos
Dedicated server.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Hetzner
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
Anthropic Claude Opus
Ajustes de retención de LLM
API inputs and outputs are retained for 7 days by default (effective September 14, 2025), after which they are automatically deleted.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
Anthropic does not use API inputs or outputs for model training. Under standard commercial terms, data is processed in isolation per request.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
The Anthropic API supports US-only inference (inference_geo: "us") or global routing. Workspace data is stored at rest in the US.