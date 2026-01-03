Política de retención de datos
Clear does not retain customer message content. Messages are processed transiently to generate suggestions and are not stored after the request completes.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Because message content is not stored, there is no customer message data to archive or remove
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Clear does not store Slack message content. Only minimal technical metadata required for app functionality is processed, and no message text is persisted.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Alemania, Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Co-located Cloudflare
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Cloudflare
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
OpenAI, Anthropic, Google
Ajustes de retención de LLM
The app does not intentionally retain user content after processing. Audio and
text are processed transiently and discarded once transcription and refinement
are completed.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
User-provided text and audio content is sent to the LLM provider solely for
on-demand transcription and message refinement. Data is processed per request
and is not used to train models or shared with other customers.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
LLM processing occurs in the provider-managed regions used by OpenAI and
Anthropic. The app does not control regional selection but does not require
long-term storage of customer content.