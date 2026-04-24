Strac DLP Enterprise

Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Strac retains Slack Customer Data only as long as required to deliver the service and per the customer's configured retention window. Detection event metadata (event ID, channel ID, user ID, sensitive-data type, action taken, timestamp) is retained for the duration of the customer's subscription plus 30 days, or per a shorter customer-configured window. Original content captured to the Strac Vault (only when the customer enables it) is retained per customer policy and is purged on request. Within 30 days of contract termination, Strac deletes all Customer Data unless a longer retention period is required by law.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Customers may request export or deletion of their Slack-related data at any time via the Strac admin console or by emailing security@strac.io. Verified deletion requests are completed within 30 days. Upon contract termination, Strac purges all Customer Data within 30 days — including detection events, vault contents, and derived analytic. Audit trails of deletion are retained per SOC 2 evidence requirements.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Customer Data is stored in Strac's cloud environment on Amazon Web Services (AWS). All data is encrypted at rest with AES-256 using AWS KMS–managed keys, and in transit with TLS 1.2 or higher. Detection event metadata is stored in Amazon DynamoDB; vault content (when enabled) is stored in Amazon S3 with bucket-level encryption, versioning, and least-privilege IAM. Production data is logically segregated by tenant with row-level access controls. Strac operates under SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA (with BAA), and GDPR-aligned controls covering all stored Customer Data.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud-hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS) as a multi-tenant SaaS.

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS

App/servicio con subencargados yes

Directrices para subencargados https://docs.google.com/document/d/1AWvFQC38uu9dmZ1z-xI1MX9r9zHoNXzuYc7pxFIjUUg/edit?usp=sharing