Maxima (Sandbox) brings Max Agent and accounting workflow notifications into Slack for testing against the Maxima Sandbox environment. Max Agent in Slack

Max Agent helps users test accounting workflows from Slack conversations without affecting production data. Once the app is installed, Max Agent can post messages to Slack channels as part of a sandbox Maxima workflow, ask follow-up questions, and continue the workflow from user replies in the same Slack thread. Users can also share files in those threads, and Maxima (Sandbox) can use those files as context for the active sandbox workflow. Max Agent can assist with testing workflows such as journal entry generation, journal submission for review, reconciliation support, data source updates, checklist task work, and related accounting workflow analysis. Some capabilities depend on the customer's sandbox configuration and connected integrations. Notifications and workflow updates

Maxima (Sandbox) also sends Slack notifications for sandbox accounting workflow activity, including journal entry approvals and rejections, checklist task reviews, unblocked tasks, blocking comments, mentions, flux report updates, exceptions, subledger auto-post activity, and related status changes. Notifications may be sent to Slack channels or direct messages, depending on the workflow and user settings. Environment isolation

This app connects only to the Maxima Sandbox environment. Slack actions and AI-assisted workflow activity are applied to sandbox data, not production data. It is intended for testing workflow setup, file handling, notifications, approvals, and user interactions before using equivalent workflows in production. How access is limited

Full functionality requires an existing Maxima account with access to the connected sandbox tenant. Slack activity is processed only in conversations where Maxima (Sandbox) is installed, added, messaged, or intentionally used. The app does not monitor unrelated workspace conversations for general analysis and does not use slash commands. Account and data usage

The app uses Slack permissions to identify users, route notifications, post messages, continue workflow threads, and access files shared with the app. Message and file content in active sandbox conversations may be processed to answer user requests and complete sandbox workflows. AI-assisted output

Maxima (Sandbox) uses AI to help generate responses, summaries, and workflow actions. Users should review important outputs before relying on them, especially for accounting, finance, or approval decisions.