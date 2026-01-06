Política de retención de datos
Active subscription data (team IDs, user IDs, delivery preferences) is retained while the workspace uses the app. After uninstall or cancellation, data is permanently deleted. Usage logs (delivery timestamps) are retained for 90 days for quality monitoring.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Upon uninstall or cancellation, all team configuration, user preferences, and metadata are permanently deleted from production databases. Backups containing deleted data are purged within 90 days per AWS retention cycles.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
All data is stored encrypted at rest in AWS RDS MySQL within the US region. Team IDs, user IDs, and preferences are stored in relational tables. No message content or channel history is stored—only delivery timestamps for quality assurance.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Hosted on AWS (Amazon Web Services) infrastructure in the US region. Database: AWS RDS MySQL with encryption at rest. Backups: automated daily snapshots retained for 30 days, then archived for 60 additional days before permanent deletion.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no