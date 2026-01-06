Sharpen :crossed_swords::brain: helps developers stay sharp with bite-sized engineering insights delivered straight to Slack. :bulb: Learn something new without breaking your flow

:date: Scheduled messages only — no spam

:female-technologist: Built by engineers, for engineers

:closed_lock_with_key: No access to your conversations

:control_knobs: Full control over when and how you receive insights Perfect for teams and individuals who want to level up a little every day :rocket: