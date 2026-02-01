!add to queue a request • See what's pending with
!list • Claim work with
!take or assign with
!assign @teammate • React with :white_check_mark: or mark complete with
!done and the requester will be notified automaticallyBuilt for request-heavy teams: :computer: IT Support - helpdesk tickets :gear: Engineering - code review queues :memo: Operations - access requests :art: Design - feedback roundsWorks for any team that handles asks from others. What's piling up for you?Learn more at https://kyubot.com
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