Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Ninefold retains Customer Data as long as the customer's workspace uses Kyubot. Customer Data will be discarded upon uninstallation of the Kyubot application.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Ninefold will remove Customer Data upon uninstallation of the app. Customers may also request deletion of data by contacting support@kyubot.com, and data will be deleted within 30 days of the request.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Ninefold will store Customer Data in accordance with industry standard security practices. Data is encrypted in transit, isolated by workspace, and accessible only through authenticated requests. No Customer Data is shared with third parties except as required to provide the Service (hosting, payments)

Información del alojamiento de datos Serverless infrastructure using Cloudflare Workers and KV

Empresa de alojamiento de datos Cloudflare

App/servicio con subencargados no