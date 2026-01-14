Política de retención de datos
AppReviewAlerts retains Slack workspace connection data (workspace ID, channel IDs, and access tokens) for as long as the user maintains an active account. App review data fetched from app stores is retained for up to 90 days to prevent duplicate notifications. Users can request deletion of their data at any time.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Upon account deletion or disconnection of a Slack workspace, AppReviewAlerts will remove all associated Slack tokens and workspace data within 30 days. Users can request immediate deletion by contacting support. No Slack data is archived after removal.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
All data is stored in encrypted databases using industry-standard encryption at rest (AES-256). Slack access tokens are stored securely and are only used to post review notifications to user-selected channels. We do not store message content from Slack channels.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted using Supabase (managed PostgreSQL database and edge functions).
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Supabase (infrastructure powered by AWS)
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no