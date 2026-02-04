Política de retención de datos
Afinio Decisions stores only the minimal decision log (message text, channel ID, timestamp, user ID, permalink) for a limited period. By default, data older than 180 days is automatically deleted via a scheduled retention job. Workspaces can request earlier deletion at any time.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
When an app is uninstalled from a Slack workspace, all associated workspace data is no longer processed and is scheduled for deletion. Channel-level data is removed when the bot is no longer present in a channel. Upon request, Afinio will permanently delete all stored customer data within a reasonable timeframe in accordance with applicable data protection regulations.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Afinio stores only the minimum data required to deliver its functionality. This includes Slack workspace identifiers, channel identifiers, decision text explicitly marked by users, and timestamps. Message content is stored only when a user explicitly marks a message as a decision via emoji reaction. No data is collected or stored without explicit user action.
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no