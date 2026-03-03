Política de retención de datos
Donut takes data security and privacy very seriously. Data is stored as long as Indigo is installed on your workspace. You can request the removal of your data at any time by making a request to support@donut.ai. We always strive to collect and retain the minimum data necessary for the app to function.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
You can submit a request to have your data deleted at any time after removing Indigo from your workspace. Send your request to support@donut.ai and your data will be deleted within 30 days. All data backups are deleted within 4 weeks.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Data is stored durably and securely using Railway's managed PostgreSQL service, hosted in US West. Volume backups are taken daily (retained for 6 days), weekly (retained for 1 month), and monthly (retained for 3 months). All data is encrypted in transit with HTTPS over SSL (TLS 1.3), and at rest with AES-256 encryption on the underlying block storage.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
Anthropic's Claude
Ajustes de retención de LLM
Indigo does not train or fine-tune models on customer data. Anthropic retains API inputs/outputs up to 30 days for trust and safety, then deletes them. Generated outputs are stored in Indigo's database and deleted with the related records.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
Indigo uses Anthropic's Claude API for summaries and review drafts. Data is processed under Anthropic's Commercial Terms: requests are isolated per customer, not shared across tenants, and not used to train Anthropic's models.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
Prompts and completions are processed by Anthropic's Claude API in US-based data centers. No customer data is sent to LLMs hosted outside the US.