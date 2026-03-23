Política de retención de datos
Diana Intelligence Corp. retains customer data (messages processed, task history, and agent memory) for the duration of the customer's active subscription. Conversation data processed by the AI is not stored beyond what is needed to complete the requested task and maintain session context. Customers can request full data export or deletion at any time.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Upon app uninstallation or customer request, Diana Intelligence Corp. deletes all associated customer data — including task metadata, agent memory, and stored integration credentials — within 14 business days. No Slack message content is retained beyond real-time processing. We confirm deletion in writing via email to the requesting workspace administrator. Data is permanently removed from all primary datastores and backups within 30 days.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
All customer data is encrypted at rest (AES-256) and in transit (TLS 1.2+). Data is stored in Supabase (managed PostgreSQL) hosted in the United States with row-level security policies enforcing tenant isolation. Integration credentials are encrypted with per-workspace keys before storage. Slack message content is processed in memory and is not written to persistent storage.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted. Diana runs on Cloudflare Workers (compute and edge routing), Supabase (managed PostgreSQL database in the United States), and Vercel (web application hosting).
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Cloudflare, Supabase, Vercel
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
Anthropic Claude (Opus 4.6, Sonnet 4.5), OpenAI (GPT 5.4)
Ajustes de retención de LLM
Diana does not use Slack data to train LLMs. Anthropic and OpenAI do not retain API data for training under our commercial agreements. No customer data is stored by LLM providers.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
Diana uses strict multi-tenant isolation. Each workspace gets its own sandboxed agent. Messages go to Anthropic/OpenAI APIs for real-time processing only, never stored or shared across tenants.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
Diana does not store LLM inputs or outputs. Messages are sent to Anthropic and OpenAI APIs in the US for real-time processing. No data is retained by providers after the API response.