Política de retención de datos
Your privacy and the security of your data are top priorities at Gusto. We only retain Customer Data for as long as it is needed to deliver our services or as required by law. When you use the Gusto Slack app, your questions and responses are processed in real time and are not stored by the integration beyond what is needed to return your answer. For full details on how we handle your data, please visit our Privacy Notice (https://gusto.com/legal/privacy) and Terms of Service (https://gusto.com/legal/terms).
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
We believe you should always be in control of your data. You can request deletion of your data at any time by contacting Gusto Support or through the options described in our Privacy Notice (https://gusto.com/legal/privacy). Once we receive and verify your request, we will delete or de-identify the applicable data within a commercially reasonable timeframe, unless we are required by law to retain it (for example, to meet payroll recordkeeping obligations). If you uninstall the Gusto Slack app, the integration's access to your Gusto account data is immediately revoked.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Gusto takes the protection of your information seriously. All Customer Data is stored using Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud infrastructure located in the United States, and is encrypted both in transit and at rest. When the Gusto Slack app uses AI to answer your questions, your conversation data is processed but never stored or retained by Gusto or our AI provider, and is never used to train AI models. To learn more about how we safeguard your information, visit gusto.com/security.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
Gusto's Slack app is powered by Anthropic's Claude models, accessed securely through Amazon Web Services (AWS) Bedrock. This means all AI processing happens within Gusto's own AWS infrastructure, giving us full control over how your data is handled.
Ajustes de retención de LLM
Gusto operates a zero-retention policy for all AI conversations. Neither Gusto nor Anthropic stores, retains, or logs any inbound or outbound conversation data. Your questions and answers exist only for the moment they are processed and are never used to
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
Your data is yours alone. All AI interactions are strictly isolated at the individual user level, meaning no other customer or user can ever access your queries or results. Your conversations with the Gusto Slack app are never shared across accounts or us
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
All AI processing takes place entirely within the United States using Gusto's AWS Bedrock infrastructure, and is subject to the same security standards Gusto applies across all of its services.