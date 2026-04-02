Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Superscale does not retain any Slack Customer Data. Messages are sent in real-time through the Slack API and are not stored, cached, or logged by Superscale. The only data stored is the OAuth access token required to maintain the integration connection, which is retained until the user disconnects the integration.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos When a user disconnects the Slack integration from Superscale, the OAuth access token is immediately deleted. No Slack Customer Data is archived at any point. Users can disconnect at any time through the Superscale Integrations settings, which revokes and removes all stored credentials.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Superscale does not store any Slack Customer Data such as messages, channels, user profiles, or files. Only the OAuth access token is stored in an encrypted database to authenticate API requests. No Slack data is transmitted to or stored by any third-party services.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Alemania

Información del alojamiento de datos We host our data on AWS.

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS

App/servicio con subencargados no

La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM) yes

LLM utilizado(s) Open AI, Google, Anthropic

Ajustes de retención de LLM No Slack Customer Data is retained by the LLM providers. Superscale uses API-tier access with all providers (Anthropic, Google, OpenAI), which guarantees zero data retention for training purposes.

Política de tenencia de datos de LLM Superscale’s LLM operates in a multi-tenant architecture with strict logical isolation between customers. Each organization’s data is scoped by unique identifiers and never shared across tenants.