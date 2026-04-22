Gusto Cofounder

Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Gusto retains personal data only for as long as needed to provide its services and fulfill the purposes described in its Privacy Notice, taking into account factors such as whether there is an ongoing customer or employer relationship, whether the data is needed to deliver requested products or services, and whether legal, regulatory, third-party, or internal recordkeeping obligations require continued retention. Gusto also notes that some deletion requests may be denied in whole or in part when retention is required for legal purposes, and its terms indicate that, because Gusto is subject to certain state and federal retention requirements as a financial institution, some employer data may not be removable from the platform.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Gusto’s data archival and removal approach provides that, at the expiration or termination of the agreement, company personal data must be handled according to the agreement’s deletion terms, including secure destruction of all copies, expressly including automatically created archival copies, within 30 calendar days, unless applicable law requires longer retention. If requested, a copy of the data is to be returned within 30 days before deletion, and any retained data remains subject to the same contractual protections until it is destroyed. More generally, Gusto notes that deletion requests may be denied in whole or in part where legal obligations require retention of some or all data.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Gusto’s data storage policy provides that personal data is stored only as necessary to deliver the services, using administrative, physical, and technical safeguards designed to protect it from unauthorized access, loss, destruction, theft, misuse, and disclosure; this includes encryption in transit and at rest, storage in physically and logically secure environments, and hosting platforms configured to reasonable industry-standard security requirements. Gusto also states that it may use contracted service providers, including IT and hosting providers, and that information processed by Gusto or its service providers may be transferred, processed, or stored globally, including in the United States, with contractual and legal safeguards applied where required, while also complying with any applicable local data localization obligations.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos AWS

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS

App/servicio con subencargados no

La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM) yes

LLM utilizado(s) OpenAI ChatGPT 5.4

Ajustes de retención de LLM Gusto Cofounder uses zero-data-retention (ZDR) LLM instances for everything except for files that are uploaded by the user.

Política de tenencia de datos de LLM Gusto Cofounder uses OpenAI's API Platform (platform.openai.com), which is a multi-tenant service with logical isolation.