Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos We keep all the information provided in your settings or collected by your monitors (e.g. downtimes) up until you choose to delete your monitors or account. Though we reserve ourselves the right to automatically delete older data and inactive accounts in the future. Logs and usage information that are not important for business are only kept for up to 1 month

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos You can also choose at any time to close your updown.io account, in which case all data (personal or not) associated with your account will be removed from the service database instantly. Some information may still be present in our logs and backups though, and will definitely be gone after up to one week.

Política de almacenamiento de datos While no online service is 100% secure, we work very hard to protect your information against unauthorized access or alteration, and take reasonable measures to do so, such as keeping software up-to-date, restricting access to internal services and using state-of-the-art authentication and encryption methods.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Alemania, Francia, Canadá

Información del alojamiento de datos On bare metal servers from Hetzner and OVH

Empresa de alojamiento de datos Hetzner, OVH, Vultr