Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Your personal data collected by Perdoo is stored for the time necessary for the purposes for which such data has been collected and/or as long as Perdoo has a legitimate interest to store such data. Perdoo also stores your personal data as long as required by law or pursuant to a court order or an order of a public authority. If necessary, Perdoo furthermore stores your personal data until the expiry of applicable limitation periods in order to be able to assert existing legal claims.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos As a company based in the EU, we archive/remove data in accordance with GDPR, including your rights to data erasure, data rectification, or restriction of data processing.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Data is stored in Amazon Web Services Data Centres in Ireland. As such, your data never leaves the EU. We store our customer data in multi-tenant databases. Generally speaking, we do not have individual databases for each customer, although we do offer this service to some of our enterprise clients. However strict privacy controls exist in our application code to ensure data privacy and prevent one customer from accessing another customer’s data.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Irlanda

Empresa de alojamiento de datos Amazon Web Services

App/servicio con subencargados yes