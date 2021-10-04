Política de retención de datos
Point in time backups are stored for at least 1 month back, and monthly backups are stored for at least 6 months
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
When Favro is no longer performing the Services relating to the processing of Customer Data, then Favro shall at Customer’s choice either return or delete all Customer Data to Customer. However, Customer Data may still be retained by Favro for audit or archival purposes, to defend a legal claim, or as required by applicable laws.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Favro maintains customer data encrypted at rest using a cipher strength equivalent to 256 bit symmetric crypto or better. Data is encrypted in transit using TLS 1.2 or later.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Alemania, Suecia
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS, CityCloud
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados