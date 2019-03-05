With the Brandfolder app for Slack you can search for and share your digital assets, preview content for Brandfolder links (even if they're private), and approve requests for access to your resources, all from within your favorite collaboration hub! Note: in order to use this app, you or someone in your team's workspace must have an account with Brandfolder (a paid service).
Brandfolder podrá ver:
Brandfolder podrá hacer:
Revisa los detalles para comprender mejor las prácticas de seguridad de esta app. Para obtener más información sobre cómo evaluar las apps para tu espacio de trabajo, visita nuestro Centro de Ayuda.