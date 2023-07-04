Política de retención de datos
Conclude will retain personal data we process on behalf of a Customer (a company or organization using the paid or free plan) as long as needed to provide Services to the Customer. We will retain and use this personal information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements. As a Customer, you can request a data takeout or data deletion by sending an email to data-privacy@conclude.io. On receiving an official request from a Customer, Conclude shall, within 30 days, handle the request on behalf of the Customer. Conclude AS' data retention policy is in accordance with the GDPR.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
We take the protection of your data very seriously. You may at all times contact us on
data-privacy@conclude.io for inquiries about what personal data we have stored about you and request that we delete personal data about you for which Conclude is the Data Controller. Conclude AS' data archival and removal policy is in accordance with the GDPR.
For more details, please see our data privacy policy at https://conclude.io/privacy-policy.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
All data in Conclude is stored in Google Cloud Platform, in a data center located in the USA.
All data is encrypted at rest using AES-256 encryption. All data is stored in a high availability database, with daily backups and point-in-time recovery. All traffic between the server and Slack, and between the server and web browser, is encrypted and sent over TLS 1.2 or higher.
If you have any questions regarding our protection or processing of your data, please contact us
by email: data-policy@conclude.io.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Google Cloud Platform, USA
Customers can get detailed information about our data security details upon request.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Google
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
OpenAI 4o
Ajustes de retención de LLM
Conclude only invokes calls to OpenAI APIs if this has been enabled by the customer.
Conclude does not store any data related to LLMs.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
If the customer enables email and turns on email summarization for Conclude Apps, Conclude will use the OpenAI API to create a summary of incoming emails,
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
Conclude only invokes calls to OpenAI APIs if this has been enabled by the customer.
Conclude does not store any data related to LLMs.